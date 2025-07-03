The number of reported daily heat-related illness cases has surpassed 100 this week, bringing the season's total to above 600, as a scorching summer heat wave continues to the grip the nation, according to public health authorities Thursday.

According to the Korea Disease Control Prevention Agency, 100 patients with heat-related illnesses were reported on Wednesday alone. Of those, two fatalities believed to be connected to heat-related causes were reported.

The number of patients with heat-related illnesses has totaled 633 so far this year, including five deaths, since June 15, when the government began recording heat-related health statistics for the year.

Last year, the daily number of heat-related patients reached the 100 mark on Aug. 1, nearly a month later than this year.

Heat wave warnings were issued in most regions across the country, with apparent temperatures in parts of Gyeonggi Province, the east coast areas of Gangwon Province, some southern regions and eastern Jeju Island soaring up to around 35 Celcius degrees on Wednesday.

Most of the patients, or 82.9 percent of the total, showed symptoms of heat-related illness during outdoor activities.

Of the illnesses, heat exhaustion accounted for 52.8 percent, followed by heat stroke at 19.6 percent and heat cramps at 15.3 percent. (Yonhap)