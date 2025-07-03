Summer means easy dining, and these American classics never fail

American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain famously said that food is everything we are. That may be an exaggeration, but cuisine is like a flag on a plate that carries our roots and pride, with flavors from our grandmother's kitchen.

That is why many who live abroad crave the taste of home: One bite can bring comfort, spark emotions and make the unfamiliar place feel a little more familiar.

For those missing classic American bites, here are several hot dog and burger joints in Seoul where you can celebrate the Fourth of July with family and friends.

Philly Dog

Inspired by the Philly dog, also known as a Philadelphia-style hot dog or regionally as a Philly combo, the namesake take-out only restaurant in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, brings authentic American-style hot dogs to Korea.

The eatery offers three types of hot dogs.

The original hot dog, priced at 6,900 won ($5.10), features a soft, buttery brioche bun and a thick 100-gram sausage, offering a simple, classic take on the hot dog.

The signature Philly hot dog, also featuring a soft brioche bun, tops the sausage with seasoned sirloin beef and melted American Swiss cheese for an extra-rich flavor. Enjoy this upgraded take on the original hot dog for 8,900 won.

The cheesesteak hot dog is a twist on the original hot dog, swapping out the sausage for a generous serving of sirloin beef and cheese. Served on the same soft brioche bun, it is priced at 9,900 won.

French fries cost 3,900 won, while a serving of four chicken tenders is priced at 5,900 won.

Oldies Hotdog

In Seoul's Chungmuro neighborhood, a storied hub for culture and film but also a hip area that blends old and new, you can find Oldies Hotdog.

The signature Oldies Hotdog, priced at 7,900 won, is a flavorful, fully loaded hot dog with a savory sausage topped with Cheetos powder, adding a crunchy, cheesy flavor. It is finished with onions, paprika and a blend of house sauce, mustard, ketchup and snack powder for extra zest.

As the name suggests, the chilli hot dog, priced at 8,900 won, is a spicy hot dog loaded with chili con carne -- a spicy meat sauce made from a mix of ground beef and pork -- along with shredded mozzarella, cheddar and nacho cheese, onions and paprika.

The corn mayo hot dog, also priced at 8,900 won, is a marriage of American and Mexican flavors. It is topped with esquite -- a Mexican-style street corn dish made with corn kernels mixed with mayonnaise, cheese and chilli powder -- adding a creamy yet slightly spicy twist to the classic hot dog.

The mac and cheese hot dog is topped with cheesy macaroni and sausage. It is priced at 8,900 won.

Hangang Burger

Hangang Burger in Yongsan-gu is one of Seoul's top gourmet burger spots, attracting food aficionados with its unique flavors and irresistible charm.

The signature Hangang BBQ Burger, offered at 12,500 won, is a juicy cheeseburger featuring two beef patties, double cheese, fresh lettuce and onions, all topped with the restaurant's distinctive barbecue sauce for a bold, unique flavor.

The shrimp burger, available for 11,900 won, features a crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside shrimp patty packed with plump shrimp for a deliciously satisfying bite. The jambon burger combines jambon with lettuce and the restaurant's distinctive sauce. It is priced at 9,500 won.

Hangang Burger's American-style cheeseburger features a juicy, seasoned beef patty topped with melted cheese, onions and the restaurant's signature sauce. It is a classic that is simple yet satisfying, priced at 5,500 won.

The restaurant also serves French fries for 4,000 won and a serving of eight barbecue chicken wings for 12,000 won. Dakgangjeong salad, a Korean dish of fried chicken, glazed with sweet and spicy sauce and served with vegetables, is priced at 25,000 won.

Bored & Hungry

Bored & Hungry in Seoul's hip Seongsu-dong neighborhood offers a mix of traditional and Korean-inspired flavors.

The classic cheeseburger, priced at 8,900 won, features a juicy, seasoned beef patty topped with melted cheese, onions and the restaurant's signature sauce, served in a buttery toasted bun.

The P.B.B. burger features peanut butter, bacon, cheese and onions, and goes for 14,900 won. The dish is one that will divide opinion -- some will love it; others, not so much.

For those gravitating toward something spicy, the B.L.T.J. burger -- which stands for bacon, lettuce, tomato and jalapeno -- is the one. It is priced at 11,900 won.

We asked, you answered. Here are some reader recommendations

SmokeHouse in Gueok-ri, Seogwipo, Jeju

Tennessee Table in Hado-ri, Jeju-si, Jeju

Linkage Burger in Mapo-gu, western Seoul

Dexterburger in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province

Seongsu mangchi burger in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul

Le Freak in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul

Gulp DeliMarket in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province

Alohal Burger in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province

Brooklyn The Burger Joint in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul

Zesty Saloon in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul

Samchon Burger in Seodaemun-gu, western Seoul

Slumdunk Burger in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province

GTS Burger in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province