BANGKOK, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J&V Energy Technology (6869-TW), a leader in integrated sustainable development and circular economy solutions in Taiwan, has earned global recognition for its sustainable initiatives, securing two prestigious awards at the 2025 Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA). The company was honored with the "Green Leadership" and "Social Empowerment" awards, solidifying its position as a regional pioneer in energy transition and environmental stewardship.

At the awards ceremony held in Bangkok on June 27, J&V Energy General Manager Shu-Min Chao emphasized the significance of the dual accolades as both a validation of the company's ESG performance and a reflection of Taiwan's growing presence in the global clean energy space. "As a homegrown renewable energy leader, we are dedicated to sharing Taiwan's expertise and driving cross-border partnerships to scale the green energy ecosystem across Asia-Pacific," she said.

Chao added, "True sustainability isn't just about cutting carbon—it's about uplifting communities, bridging gaps for the underserved, and weaving green practices into everyday life. We see CSR as a catalyst for hope, building a sustainable future where clean energy leaves no one behind."

Organized by Enterprise Asia since 2011, AREA ranks among Asia's most prestigious CSR accolades, celebrating outstanding ESG practices, social impact, and governance innovation. The 2025 edition received over 350 entries from 19 countries and regions, with J&V Energy emerging as a standout for its sustainable innovative leadership.

The "Green Leadership" award honored J&V Energy's flagship initiative Redefining Sustainability: Leading a New Net-Zero Future through Diverse Green Energy. The project—spanning solar power, energy storage, and green electricity trading—has deployed 1GW of solar capacity, helping businesses meet RE100 and net-zero targets. By exporting Taiwan's renewable energy model to Southeast Asia, the project reinforces the island's role in advancing Asia-Pacific's energy transition.

The "Social Empowerment" award honored J&V Energy's "Green Advocates · Pioneers in Action" program, which drives public engagement through solar system donations, educational workshops, and partnerships with local sports organizations. The initiative has raised energy-saving awareness in rural communities, schools, and recreational facilities.

J&V Energy's pioneering "4C Strategy" (Circularity, Conservation, Communication and Cooperation) drives its comprehensive sustainability mission, spanning green education, social equity, ecological preservation and community wellness. Recognized as an industry Green Pioneer, the company fosters multi-stakeholder collaborations to create an inclusive sustainability ecosystem—an achievement that garnered exceptional acclaim from AREA judges.

Looking ahead, J&V Energy plans to strengthen its leadership in Taiwan's renewable energy sector while advancing integrated clean energy solutions and cross-sector innovation. The company remains focused on global expansion, forming international partnerships and mobilizing cross-border resources to accelerate the transition to a net-zero sustainable future.