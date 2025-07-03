Four Seoul-based establishments have been named in the extended 51–100 rankings of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, released Thursday.

Pine & Co., ranked No. 52, leads the city’s entries with a concept rooted in symbolism and science. Named for the pine tree, representing longevity, and the pineapple, a symbol of hospitality, the bar blends high-tech cocktail craft with a warm, homey ambiance. Guests are invited into a "mad scientist’s lab," complete with sous vide machines, rotovaps and vacuum-packing tools, while seated among flickering candles, leather couches and bookshelves. The bar champions sustainability, partnering with local cafes to upcycle spent coffee grounds into ingredients.

Coming in at No. 54, Soko channels the elegance and intimacy of 1920s drinking culture with a distinctly Korean-Western flair. Led by bartender-owner Son Soko, its signature cocktails like the dry martini and the inventive Mr. Peanut — a mix of whisky, amaro cordial and peanut — reflect the venue’s creative edge. Its wooden carvings, warm lighting and a sleek backlit bar set the tone for a fashionable and loyal clientele.

At No. 63, GongGan offers a serene escape inside a restored hanok. The light-filled space centers on a leafy courtyard and minimalist design. Drinks are rooted in personal memories, such as the Si-Jang, a tipple that evokes visits to traditional markets.

Rounding out Seoul’s representation is Charles H at No. 96, an intimate speakeasy tucked inside the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul. The venue channels vintage glamor with world-class polish. Guests can expect elevated classics like the Velvet Martini, featuring vermouth, fino sherry and citrusy Jeju Hallabong, alongside bold house creations such as the Coconut Grove, blending rum, pineapple, coconut milk and Thai red curry for a tropical kick.

The extended 51–100 list, now in its fifth year, serves as a preview to the main Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 awards ceremony, scheduled for July 15 in Macao. Sponsored by Perrier, the list is curated by a gender-balanced voting panel of over 300 bartenders, bar owners, drinks journalists and cocktail experts from across Asia.