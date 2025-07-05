Latest high-speed train service takes you from Seoul to Busan in two hours and 20 minutes

BUSAN -- From a serene walk through a bamboo forest to a scenic ride along the coast on an aerial rail, Busan offers a luxurious escape for summer travelers.

Known for stunning beaches like Haeundae and its busy port, Busan is easily accessible from Seoul in just two hours and 20 minutes via Korail’s latest express train, the KTX-Cheongryong.

Into the heart of nature

On hot summer days, Ahopsan Forest in Gijang-gun, northern Busan, offers a cool, shaded retreat. The forest features rare turtle bamboo (Phyllostachys heterocycla), pine trees and hinoki cypress. Owned by the Moon family of Nampyeong, South Jeolla Province, for over 400 years, the forest has been carefully preserved as an ecological space to be passed down through generations.

“It is a forest that has been carefully cultivated by one family over many years, with the purpose of preserving it as an exemplary ecological space to be passed down to future generations. This place has also served as a filming location for well-known productions such as 'The King' and 'Kundo: Age of the Rampant,'” said Choi Young-sun, on-site manager of Ahopsan Forest.

“We’re here in Korea for a month and really wanted to visit Busan, especially this forest, because I’m a big fan of Lee Min-ho and the series he starred in, 'The King.' I’m in love with this beautiful place. K-pop and K-dramas lured us all the way from Mexico,” said Floricel, a 25-year-old Mexican visiting Korea with four family members.

Sunset on the sea

After a breezy stroll through the aromatic forest, visitors can indulge in a luxury yacht tour departing from The Bay 101, a marina near Haeundae known for its dazzling nightscape. The private yacht, accommodating up to 30 guests, sets sail at sunset and cruises toward Gwangalli, where passengers can view Korea’s first permanent synchronized drone show. Featuring 1,500 drones lighting up the sky in two 10-minute weekend performances, the show is followed by a stop near Gwangandaegyo Bridge for a fireworks display arranged by the crew. Complimentary beer, soft drinks and snacks are served on board.

Relax at the spa

To unwind after a packed itinerary, guests can enjoy a rejuvenating spa treatment at Sundari Retreat Spa, the only spa in Busan capable of accommodating groups of up to eight people. Its 60-minute premium Sundari Signature treatment, priced at 204,000 won ($150), begins with a warm cup of Rooibos tea, followed by a massage using hot stones and organic oils, all in a private room with panoramic ocean views.

“We’ve tailored our services to suit Korean preferences, especially the firm-pressure massage style that many clients here prefer. All of our therapists receive specialized training, and over 90 percent are full-time staff with relevant certifications. Our treatments are primarily based on traditional Indian massage techniques,” said Yeom Jung-sook, general manager of Sundari Retreat Spa.

Sipping tradition

Another notable destination is Brewery Gidarim, a makgeolli brewery committed to crafting traditional Korean liquors with a healthy twist.

“We started this business 10 years ago, when Korea’s drinking culture was centered on heavy, unhealthy consumption. Instead of changing the culture, we decided to make the drinks healthier,” said Cho Tae-young, CEO of Brewery Gidarim.

Their makgeolli is brewed exclusively with Korean rice, with no aspartame or artificial additives. It undergoes 240 hours of fermentation and low-temperature aging. Visitors can sample four different brews, make a makgeolli cocktail and even seal their own creation in a can to take home. The brewery, also Korea’s first open-view makgeolli facility, currently exports to Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Coastal ride above the sea

No visit to Busan would be complete without a ride on the Haeundae Sky Capsule, an aerial rail running along a 2-kilometer stretch from Haeundae Mipo to Cheongsapo. Offering romantic coastal views, the capsule moves automatically at an average speed of 4 kilometers per hour. Each carriage fits up to four people, with one-way fares starting at 40,000 won for two passengers, 45,000 won for three and 50,000 won for four.

Departing from Cheongsapo Station, visitors can snap photos of a striking scene: a train crossing a pedestrian track against a backdrop of the glittering ocean. On the way to Mipo Station, the capsule passes Cheongsapo Pebble Beach and the Cheongsapo Sky Walk.

For travelers seeking a seamless luxury experience, Korail is launching a new premium travel package on July 11. This two-to-three-night, all-inclusive itinerary includes private transportation in a Benz Sprinter, premier accommodations at Signiel Hotel, and door-to-door luggage service. The package offers exclusive programs such as a private art gallery tour, Oriental spa treatments, a night yacht tour and a traditional liquor-tasting session.

The package, priced at 2.5 million won per person, departs every Friday in small groups of four to eight, and reservations can be made at korailtravel.com.