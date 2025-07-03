Zerobaseone announced plans for its second international tour via agency WakeOne Entertainment on Wednesday.

Tour “Here & Now” will be fully dedicated to its fans as the poster for the road trip indicates: a time and place exclusively created for the band and its fans, symbolized by stars shining in space.

The group will launch the tour with three shows in Seoul on Oct. 3-5 and from Oct. 18, is set to visit six more cities across Asia: Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Taipei, Hong Kong and Saitama, Japan.

From next week, the band will run a pop-up cafe/store in Seoul to mark the second anniversary of debut. The temporary shop is themed after its fifth EP “Blue Paradise” which came out in February and debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 28.

The EP sold over 1 million copies as did all four previous releases.