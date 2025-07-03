TWS' first single in Japan headed straight to the top of Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking, according to the latest chart published Wednesday.

Its Japanese debut, “Nice to see you again,” sold close to 120,000 copies on the day of release.

The six-member band greeted fans at the debut showcase in Tokyo on the day and performed all three songs from the single album including the title track.

More fans will be able to watch TWS on stage as it is embarking on a 13-show tour in Japan this month. The band will begin its first Japan tour, “24/7: With: Us,” in Hiroshima on July 11 and visit five more regions — Aichi, Fukuoka, Miyagi, Osaka and Kanagawa —until Aug. 10.