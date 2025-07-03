NCT Dream will run a pop-up store in Seoul in time for the release of fifth studio album, “Go Back To The Future,” the group's label SM Entertainment announced Thursday.

The store will run from July 10-27 under the title “Time Riders,” themed as a calling for board crews to join the band to travel through time.

The temporary space will offer a series of experiences, from a photo booth and sticker makers to random capsule machines. It is set to open in time for the first day of the septet’s three-date show in Seoul.

The concert will signal the beginning of its tour “The Dream Show 4: Dream The Future,” which will resume in Bangkok the following month. The NCT subunit will visit Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur until mid-December.