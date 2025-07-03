More than a dozen cars to break down after their tanks were filled at a gas station in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, last month, because the gasoline they recieved was 99 percent water, Gunsan City Hall revealed Thursday.

On June 6, 13 drivers reported to Gunsan Police Station that their vehicles had abruptly stalled after refueling at the gas station, prompting suspicions that it had sold contaminated fuel.

Gunsan police, in cooperation with city officials, have been investigating the cause, and a recent analysis by the Korea Petroleum Quality and Distribution Authority of a gasoline sample taken from the fuel dispenser suspected of causing the issue revealed that it was almost entirely water.

The contamination is believed to have been caused by aging underground fuel pipes at the gas station, which had deteriorated over time and allowed water to seep in and mix with the gasoline, officials said.

The gas station plans to cover the repair costs for vehicles damaged by the contaminated fuel, while police continue to investigate other possible causes of the incident.

Meanwhile, Gunsan City issued only a warning to the gas station operator, concluding that the case did not involve the intentional production of fake fuel.