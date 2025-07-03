Kim Seong-hoon, former deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service, appeared before a special counsel team Thursday to undergo questioning in connection with former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid.

Kim arrived at the office of special counsel Cho Eun-suk as the team looks into allegations Yoon ordered the PSS to block investigators from executing a warrant to detain him in early January.

The special counsel team has also been looking into whether Yoon ordered the PSS to delete records from secure phones used by several military commanders after his attempt to impose martial law in December failed.

Shortly afterward, Kim Ju-hyun, a former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, arrived at the special counsel's office.

He is expected to be asked about the steps leading up to the martial law declaration and its revocation, as well as the details of a separate written declaration reportedly drawn up and discarded after Dec. 3.

The special counsel team has been summoning former Yoon administration officials in succession to establish the facts before Yoon's second round of questioning scheduled for Saturday.

On Wednesday, the team questioned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, and Science and ICT Minister Yoo Sang-im about the details of two Cabinet meetings held immediately before and after Yoon declared martial law. (Yonhap)