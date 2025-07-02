Police said Wednesday it has sent veteran comedian Lee Kyung-kyu to the prosecution on charges of driving under the influence of drugs last month without issuing a detention request against him.

Lee is accused of violating the Road Traffic Act by driving someone else's vehicle, the same model as his, under the influence of panic disorder drugs on June 8 in southern Seoul after a valet mistakenly gave him the wrong car.

Police arrived at the scene following a report of a car theft, and conducted a preliminary drug test on Lee, which reportedly returned a positive result. A subsequent laboratory drug test also came back positive, according to the police.

Last Tuesday, Lee appeared for questioning at the Seoul Gangnam Police Station and admitted to driving under the influence, saying he had not known he must not drive after taking medication prescribed for panic disorder.

Lee's agency has said Lee has been suffering from a panic disorder for nearly 10 years and on the day of the incident, he drove to go to a hospital after taking medication for his symptoms.

Under the Road Traffic Act, driving while impaired under the influence of drugs, including those prescribed for medical reasons, is prohibited.

The 64-year-old seasoned comedian is known for hosting popular TV shows over decades, including "Healing Camp." (Yonhap)