A sport utility vehicle driven by a man in his 80s crashed into a restaurant at a highway rest area in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, injuring 10 people.

According to the Gangwon State Fire Headquarters, the accident occurred around 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday.

“(Of the 10 injured), three sustained serious injuries and seven minor injuries,” an official from the Gangwon State Fire Headquarters said. None are life-threatening injuries.

Among the victims are six foreign tourists visiting Korea during summer vacation.

The vehicle broke through the entrance doors and only stopped after crashing into the food pickup counter inside the restaurant. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The driver reportedly told authorities he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time. He said he had intended to park but accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

Police and fire officials are currently investigating the exact cause of the crash.