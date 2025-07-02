Special counsel set to summon South's drone operations chief over alleged provocation plot to justify Yoon's martial law

South Korea’s special prosecutor investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s imposition of martial law is looking into the possibility that Yoon may have ordered a covert drone incursion into North Korea to provoke a military response, multiple local media outlets reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

According to the reports, the investigation team has obtained an audio recording that may be related to the suspected drone operation. While the contents are not considered direct evidence of Yoon’s involvement, they are said to contain remarks suggesting that a mission was carried out at the instructions of someone referred to as “V” — a designation often used within the military to signify the president.

In the recording -- or recordings, as the number remains unclear -- an unidentified active-duty officer is heard saying that Lt. Gen. Kim Yong-dae, commander of the military’s Drone Operations Command, had described the mission as “an order from V” and was preparing to report to “Yongsan” on a separate drone incursion plan. Yongsan houses the presidential office, along with key military institutions including the Defense Ministry and the Office of National Security.

In October last year, North Korea accused the South of sending a drone into Pyongyang and released photographs as evidence. South Korean authorities at the time denied any involvement.

The drone incident has gained renewed focus and scrutiny amid the backlash following Yoon’s short-lived martial rule in December, with opposition politicians suggesting he may have tried to engineer an armed clash with the North to justify the emergency measure. Yoon was impeached by the opposition-controlled National Assembly that same month and formally removed from office by the Constitutional Court on April 4.

Other comments allegedly captured in audio and reported by local media on Wednesday include remarks that the operation “had to be carried out without the knowledge of the Defense Ministry or the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” and that “leaflets had to be dropped” and the drone needed to be exposed on purpose to heighten North Korea’s sense of insecurity. They also purportedly include, “The VIP and the minister applauded with joy” after the mission, and remarks that the unit was subsequently instructed to repeat the operation and a second drone incursion took place in November.

The special prosecutor is expected to summon Lt. Gen. Kim for questioning. His unit is also under investigation for allegedly establishing internal protocols to destroy documents and delete drone-related data after the martial law declaration.