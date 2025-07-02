In a sleek showroom on a bustling street in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, visitors this week gripped futuristic steering wheels, rearranged the seats in cars like puzzle pieces, and slipped behind the wheel of a Genesis GV70 for a simulated urban drive -- all part of Hyundai Motor Group’s new push to let the public help shape the cars of tomorrow.

Hyundai will officially open the facility, dubbed UX Studio Seoul, on Thursday as part of efforts to advance next-generation mobility and bring its latest technologies closer to consumers. The lab is the first permanent research platform by a global automaker allowing direct public participation, Hyundai said, with plans to replicate the concept in Shanghai, China, next year.

Located in southern Seoul’s busy commercial district, UX Studio Seoul invites visitors to explore future vehicle designs, experience driving simulations, and interact with displays explaining new mobility technologies.

Crucially, the lab collects data on visitor preferences, physical comfort, and driving habits, feeding insights into the development of future Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models, as well as broader mobility solutions.

“Our vision for the best 'us' goes beyond convenience to foster a truly inspiring mobility experience,” said Kim Hyo-lin, the head of the group’s feature strategy division.

“UX Studio Seoul is not about delivering a one-way experience -- it’s a collaborative hub where customer insights are directly integrated into the actual vehicle development process.”

At a media preview Tuesday, the tour began in the UX Test Zone on the first floor, where visitors learned how future vehicles could be tailored to various lifestyles via interactive touchscreen panels.

A wooden prototype allowed participants to adjust key in-car elements such as the steering wheel, seating positions, and integrated tables, simulating different real-world scenarios.

One participant noted that the knee space in a face-to-face seating layout felt tight. An on-site staff member explained that feedback like this is recorded to inform improvements in interior spatial design.

An advanced driving simulation is also available in a separate room featuring a real Genesis GV70 equipped with various in-vehicle devices. A video displayed on an LED screen in front of the vehicle provides a realistic driving experience.

The lab collects data on how users interact with in-car devices and how their gaze moves in different driving situations to improve vehicle safety and convenience features, the company explained.

On either side of the UX Test Zone, Hyundai Motor Group showcased its Electric-Global Modular Platform and software-defined vehicle system inside a transparent car prototype designed to resemble a neural network.

The display explained the workings of key features of future mobility, along with their hardware components.

The lab’s second floor, accessible to pre-recruited participants, houses dedicated research areas where engineers conduct in-depth studies on passenger cars, commercial vehicles and sports cars.

An advanced simulation room offers a wider range of scenarios than the one on the first floor, including simulations of major cities around the world. Participants test adjustable prototypes, enabling more realistic experiences and precise data collection for functional improvements.