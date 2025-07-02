Workers in Samseong-dong spend the most on lunch among major business districts in the Seoul metropolitan area, averaging 15,000 won ($11) per meal, data showed Wednesday.

According to an analysis of about 9 million company lunch vouchers by financial services company NHN Payco, the average lunch price for salaried workers in the capital region reached 9,500 won in the first half of this year, a 58 percent increase from 6,000 won in 2017.

Of the 12 business districts surveyed, Samseong-dong ranked first, followed by Gangnam at 14,000 won; Yeouido and Seocho at 13,000 won; Magok and Pangyo at 12,000 won; Songpa and Jongno at 11,000 won; Gasan and Guro at 10,000 won; and Gangdong and Dongdaemun at 9,000 won.

NHN Payco attributed Samseong-dong’s high lunch prices to its concentration of premium dining establishments and large corporate headquarters.

The Payco lunch vouchers, provided by employers as a company benefit, are used by more than 360,000 employees at 2,300 companies.