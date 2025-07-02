BoyNextDoor is gearing up to release its second physical single in Japan, “Boylife,” on Aug. 20, agency KOZ Entertainment announced Tuesday.

This confirms the news the bandmates shared at their live show in Tokyo on Sunday that set the audience abuzz. The Sunday gig was the last of their encore concert, which ran from June 28, and added covers of Japanese hit songs to the original set list.

The band toured six cities in the country from January to February for its first road trip, “Knock On Vol. 1.” The six-piece team is set to wrap the tour up in Seoul on July 25-27.

BoyNextDoor officially debuted in Japan last year with the single “And," clinching platinum certification. In June, its fourth EP “No Genre” was certified gold after topping Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Album Rankings.