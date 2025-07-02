Enhypen is set to drop the lead track from its upcoming Japanese physical single in advance of the full release, agency Belift Lab said Wednesday.

The group will put out “Shine On Me” on July 4, giving fans a taste of its fourth physical single in Japan, “Yoi,” due out on July 29. The ballad number portraying feelings of falling in love in summer was chosen as the ending song for the Japanese drama “Even Shrimp Wants to Catch Sea Bream,” which starts airing Thursday.

It will front the album that also includes the pop tune “Echoes” and the Japanese-language version of “Bad Desire (With or Without You).” The latter is the main track from its sixth Korean EP “Desire: Unleash” that came out last month and sold over 2 million copies in the first week.

Meanwhile, the band will mark its Japanese stadium debut, hitting one in Tokyo this coming weekend and in Osaka next month, for its “Walk the Line” tour.