The Seoul Metropolitan Government has launched a new QR code-based survey system to make it easier for travelers to report unfair taxi practices, it said Wednesday.

Since June 19, the city has been distributing business card-sized flyers with QR codes to international travelers departing from Incheon and Gimpo International Airports.

Designed to double as souvenirs, the cards feature images of major Seoul landmarks and link to a multilingual survey available in English, Chinese and Japanese.

“We’re making every effort to ensure that tourists visiting Seoul can enjoy safe and reliable transportation,” said Yeo Jang-gwon, head of the city’s Transportation Bureau. “We’ll keep working to make it easier for travelers to share feedback and to enforce the rules more effectively.”

According to the city, the system offers a quick and convenient way for travelers to provide feedback, even when they’re short on time before departure.

The survey allows tourists to report common violations, such as drivers who charge excessive fares or refuse to use fare meters, by submitting receipts and license plate numbers.

The reporting tool is linked to Seoul’s commercial vehicle monitoring platform, enabling authorities to track violations and impose penalties such as fines, business suspensions or license revocations.

The new QR code system is part of the city’s broader push to crack down on illegal taxi operations targeting foreign tourists, which remain somewhat common.

In 2023, the city conducted 7,435 interviews with foreign tourists and uncovered 345 cases of illegal taxi activity. The most common violations included fare gouging, meter evasion and picking up passengers outside designated zones.

In addition to airport enforcement, the city also maintains a constant on-site presence in popular tourist areas such as Myeong-dong, Hongdae, Itaewon and Gangnam Station to monitor and prevent scams.