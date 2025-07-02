DA NANG, Vietnam -- Leading figures in Korean cinema gathered at the Da Nang Asian Film Festival on Monday to reflect on the evolution of Korean cinema and how film festivals have supported its rise over the decades.

The special panel discussion featured Kim Dong-ho, former chairman of the Busan International Film Festival; Park Kwang-su, filmmaker and current BIFF chair; Kim Hong-joon, director of the Korean Film Archive; Kim Han-min, director and screenwriter; Choi Seung-jin, director of the Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam; Park Hee-seong, researcher at the Korean Film Council; and Ngo Thi Bich Hanh, producer and vice chair of the Vietnamese Film Development Association.

When the penalists were asked how Korean cinema became a global cultural phenomenon, Kim Dong-ho pointed to the lifting of strict censorship and the advent of free speech as a key catalyst for creative growth.

“The end of Korea’s long era of cultural censorship marked a pivotal moment,” Kim explained. “With the guarantee of freedom of expression, Korean cinema began to thrive artistically. The launch of the Busan International Film Festival in 1996 was a definitive turning point that brought Korean films to global attention.”

Director Park Kwang-su also shared his journey. “I originally studied fine art but found a deep passion for filmmaking and produced a number of short films,” he said. “Throughout my career, I’ve constantly asked myself how we can bring cinema closer not just to industry insiders, but to the everyday public.”

As to what foundational elements are essential for a thriving film industry, Kim Hong-joon, director of the Korean Film Archive, stressed the importance of cultural appreciation and historical awareness.

“Loving and respecting one’s own film history is crucial,” Kim said. “The absence of national film schools and film festivals was once Korea’s Achilles’ heel. For a country’s cinema to grow, it takes a triad: government support, public interest and a pool of talented industry professionals. For Korea, I believe that alignment began to take shape in the mid-1990s through the early 2000s.”

Kim also reflected on Korea’s cinematic past and his current preservation efforts. “There was a time when many of us were reluctant to embrace Korea’s classic cinema. Now, as the head of the Korean Film Archive, I’ve made it my mission to preserve and pass on these works to the next generation,” he said.

Choi Seung-jin, director of the Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam, echoed the sentiments, highlighting the power of cultural exchange through cinema.

“Connecting Vietnam and Korea through film naturally opens up new horizons for Asia,” Choi said. “We remain committed to fostering cultural exchange between our countries, using the power of film and art to bring people closer together.”