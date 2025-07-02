Two special counsel teams launched their investigations Wednesday into corruption allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee and the alleged cover-up of an incident involving the 2023 death of a Marine.

The teams -- each led by special prosecutors Min Joong-ki and Lee Myeong-hyeon -- marked the launch with signboard-unveiling ceremonies at their offices in central and southern Seoul, respectively.

"We will conduct all investigations in a manner that isn't excessive or biased," Min said at the ceremony at his office. "We will do our best to provide proper answers to various suspicions by combining our strengths and pooling our wisdom."

The investigation into the former first lady, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, centers on 16 allegations, including her alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme, acceptance of a luxury bag and suspected interference in election nominations.

By law, the investigation can last up to 110 days, including 20 days of preparation that have already lapsed, and be extended twice by 30 days each time.

Lee's team, meanwhile, will look into suspicions the government, including Yoon, tried to cover up the truth behind the death of a Marine killed during a search for torrential rain victims in July 2023.

"We will do our best to thoroughly determine the actual truth," Lee said at the ceremony at his office.

The investigation into the Marine's death can last up to 80 days, including 20 days of preparation, and be extended to up to 140 days.

Together with another special counsel team led by Cho Eun-suk, which has already begun its investigation into Yoon's failed martial law bid, the three teams were appointed by President Lee Jae Myung following his inauguration last month. (Yonhap)