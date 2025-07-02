One of the nation's largest umbrella labor groups, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, said Wednesday it will stage a two-day, large-scale strike later this month to demand the government again push for a pro-labor act.

Yang Kyung-soo, chairman of the 1.2 million-strong KCTU, also called on the government to immediately scrap "anti-labor" policies by the previous Yoon Suk Yeol government.

The KCTU said it will stage strike rallies nationwide on July 16, including in central Seoul, followed by another rally and march on July 19.

The union also renewed its calls for revisions to Articles 2 and 3 of the Labor Union Act, also known as the "yellow envelope law," aimed at limiting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor union disputes.

The legislation passed the National Assembly twice but was vetoed by Yoon amid opposition from business lobbies and the People Power Party. (Yonhap)