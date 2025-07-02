Outgoing Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung said Wednesday the criminal justice system should be designed under a "farsighted plan" through careful deliberation with all corners of society.

Shim made the remark on his final day in office, apparently underscoring his concern about the new Lee Jae Myung administration's push to overhaul the prosecution with a focus on separating its investigative and indictment powers.

"I think the criminal justice system should be designed under a farsighted national plan," he said as he arrived for work, noting the rules for punishing crimes and protecting people from crimes are a matter directly tied to the fundamental rights of all citizens.

"I think that after fully listening to the opinions of all corners of society and having deep and careful discussions, the criminal justice system should be designed as a farsighted national plan that is needed by the people and can be used by front-line prosecutors to serve the people with a sense of duty," he said.

Shim, who was appointed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol in September, offered to resign Monday, just nine months into his two-year term.

The decision reportedly came amid the Lee administration's push to reform the prosecution in line with the president's campaign pledge.

In a statement announcing his departure Tuesday, Shim expressed concern there could be "unexpected side effects" in the event the reforms are pursued "with a fixed deadline and conclusion."

Earlier in the week, Lee nominated his confidant and veteran lawmaker Jung Sung-ho as his first justice minister. (Yonhap)