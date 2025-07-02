Daytime highs are set to surge to 36 degrees Celsius in southeastern and east coastal regions on Wednesday, with a heat wave advisory in effect for most parts of the country, the state weather agency said.

The highest daily temperatures will reach 36 C in Daegu, Ulsan and Gangneung, among other cities, due to the continued influx of hot and humid air from the southwest, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Some areas of Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, Gangwon Province's east coast and mountains and eastern Jeju Island will also see their sensible temperatures rise to around 35 C during the day, the KMA said.

Seoul and many other regions nationwide experienced tropical nights for the third consecutive night on Wednesday, as temperatures are forecast to remain above the 30-year average for the time being. (Yonhap)