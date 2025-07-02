SHANGHAI, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30th, the Blokees' Marvel "Hero Assemble Limited-time Pop-up" event was officially launched at Merlo City in Shanghai. During this event, Blokees globally unveiled and simultaneously made available for purchase its latest Marvel Heroes Series products. The Marvel Heroes - Champion Class- Captain America and the Marvel Infinity Saga Series 04 appeal to fans of all ages.

The event is presented in a comic-inspired style, reconstructing the Marvel Universe as envisioned by fans. Upon entering the pop-up store, visitors are immersed in the world of comic books. A prominently displayed open comic book symbolizes the gateway to the Marvel Universe. Familiar classic scenes, such as Hulk's roar, Venom's extended tongue, and Spider-Man's dynamic leap, are vividly brought to life through detailed recreations.

The exhibition area is divided into multiple zones, including the "Product Display Area," and "Product Experience Area." The "Product Display Area" showcases over 60 Blokees Poseable Model Kits from two major Marvel series: "Marvel Infinity Saga" and "Spider-Man and His Magical Friends."

Blokees' Marvel Infinity Saga Series 04 offers better character selection, craftsmanship, and gameplay than its predecessors. This edition includes eight iconic characters: Iron Man (Mark5, Mark6, Mark46), Winter Soldier, Thor, Vision, Whiplash, Ultron, and Hulk. It also highlights four classic rival pairs from the Marvel films that capture key conflicts in the Marvel Universe.

Blokees' Champion Class - Captain America features 37 movable parts that improve mobility and playability. It includes a replica of Thor's Hammer for recreating Captain America lifting it in Avengers: Endgame. The product can also be combined with Ultraman and Thor Bluecore versions, allowing fans to relive the excitement of the Avengers' Big Three.

The event will continue until July 13th. Blokees organized activities such as a Speed Assembly Competition, a one-day store manager experience. These activities allowed participants to explore and interact with Blokees' Marvel Model Kits. The Speed Assembly Competition was particularly popular, attracting many participants and spectators.

This event exemplifies Blokees' globalization strategy targeting all people across all price ranges. Through partnerships with top IPs, diverse product portfolios engage players of all ages and interests worldwide while passing on the fun of building.