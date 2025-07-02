US federal investigators seek to arrest four North Koreans over their alleged involvement in a scheme to steal virtual currency by posing as remote IT workers, the website of the Federal Bureau of Investigation showed Wednesday.

The four men -- Kim Kwang-jin, Kang Tae-bok, Jong Pong-ju, and Chang Nam-il -- are wanted for allegedly stealing over $900,000 worth of virtual currency from two companies and laundering the proceeds of those thefts in 2022, according to an FBI notice.

"Using fraudulent names and identification documents, the men allegedly gained employment at two companies as remote IT workers. With these roles, these individuals allegedly abused their access at the companies to steal virtual currency," it said.

Federal arrest warrants were issued for the men on June 24 after they were charged with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracy. The men, aged between 25 and 29, speak English and Korean and have ties to the United Arab Emirates and Laos.

A reward of up to $5 million is being offered for information that leads to the disruption of financial mechanisms of persons engaged in certain activities that support North Korea.

North Korea is known for engaging in illegal cyber activities and cryptocurrency theft as it faces international sanctions due to its nuclear and weapons development programs. (Yonhap)