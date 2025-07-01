The heat wave sweeping across South Korea in recent days broke June temperature records on Monday in multiple cities, including Busan, Daegu and Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Between Saturday and Monday, 59 out of 97 weather stations across the country recorded their highest daily average temperatures ever for June.

In Busan, the daily average temperature on Monday reached 26.2 degrees Celsius, the highest for any June day since the city began keeping records in 1904.

The new record was set just a day after the previous high of 25.9 C was reached, surpassing the earlier mark of 25.8 C recorded on June 15, 2024.

Similar records were broken elsewhere.

Mokpo, which also began observations in 1904, recorded 28.1 C on Monday after hitting a record-high 27.3 C the day before.

In Daegu, the average temperature reached 30.7 C, the highest June figure since 1907, surpassing the record of 30.1 C set in 2005.

Meteorologists attributed the unusual heat to a surge of hot, humid air from the southwest, as South Korea is currently in the proximity of a big high-pressure system over the North Pacific.

“This kind of system usually forms in July, but it showed up early,” an official said. “We don’t know yet if the heat will continue.”