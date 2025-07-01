DA NANG, Vietnam — The third edition of the Da Nang Asian Film Festival kicked off Sunday under this year’s slogan, “Bridging Asia,” with aims to celebrate cinematic works rich in humanism.

Jointly organized by the Da Nang People’s Committee and the Vietnam Film Development Association, the weeklong festival runs through Saturday across major venues, resorts and theaters the coastal city.

This year’s edition marks an expansion in both scale and substance, featuring a more diverse selection of films, longer programming and enriched thematic content, according to the organizers.

“The theme for this year spotlights Vietnam War cinema on the occasion 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, exploring narratives of peace that resonate across Asia,” said Ngo Phuong Lan, president of the VFDA.

“We’re also proud to present a special focus on Korean cinema, made possible by Korean Film Archive's director (Kim Hong-joon), who generously provided rare films spanning from the 1960s to the present. I hope this festival serves as a cultural bridge between Asia and the world through the language of film.”

The film festival brings together powerful stories and artistic innovation from Vietnamese and Asia-Pacific filmmakers, offering new perspectives and celebrating cultural diversity.

“I was struck by the youthful energy here — it reminds me of the early days of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival,” Kim told The Korea Herald at the opening ceremony. “As someone who has helped grow film festivals in Korea, I see that this festival has immense potential, and I’m eager to contribute however I can.” The 29th edition of the fantastic film festival in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, runs from Thursday to July 13.

The Asian film competition in Da Nang saw a surge in submissions this year, with 14 selected entries, many of which have already gained recognition at prestigious film festivals. Among the most anticipated highlights is the presentation of the lifetime achievement award to legendary Korean director Im Kwon-taek, a towering figure in Korean cinema with over 100 films to his name. His masterpieces — "Seopyonje" (1993), "Chunhyang" (2000) and "Painted Fire" (2002), the last of which earned him the award for best director at Cannes — will be screened as part of the Focus on Korean Cinema program.

In addition to its competition sections, DANAFF 2025 introduces new awards, including a film critics award for the Panorama of Asian Cinema section. Other prizes include the NETPAC Award for Vietnamese entries and the audience choice award within the Vietnamese Cinema Today program.

Serving as jury president for the Asian film competition is acclaimed Korean director Jang Joon-hwan, known for "Save the Green Planet!" (2003) and "1987: When the Day Comes" (2017).

The festival also includes a series of talent development workshops aimed at aspiring actors, led by Korean actor and lecturer Lydia Park.

“I’ve been training young actors in Da Nang for over a decade,” Park told The Korea Herald. “With the establishment of the Da Nang Film Festival, it’s now possible to cultivate Vietnamese talent in a more structured and rewarding way.”

Several prominent Korean film figures, including director Jang Joon-hwan and actor Moon So-ri, who recently starred in Netflix series "When Life Gives You a Tangerine," as well as actor Park Sung-woong, graced the red carpet at the opening ceremony.

Other key figures at DANAFF included Kim Dong-ho, founder of the Busan International Film Festival, current BIFF President Park Kwang-su and Shozo Ichiyama, director of the Tokyo International Film Festival.