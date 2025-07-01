German automaker zeroes in on reviving local market presence with new models

Audi Korea on Tuesday launched the new Audi A5 and Q5, looking to accelerate its rebounding momentum to reclaim its top tier standing among the auto importers in the local market.

“Korean customers are at the forefront of global automotive trends,” said Steve Cloete, executive director of Audi Korea, during the new models’ launch ceremony at the Conrad Seoul.

“You expect more than just performance. You seek philosophy, consistency and an enriching experience. At Audi, we are dedicated to delivering exactly that. … The two models we are introducing today — the new Audi A5 and Q5 — are crafted to meet these evolving expectations and embody the direction Audi is heading here in Korea.”

The launch of the upgraded sedan A5 and enhanced sport utility vehicle Q5 came as the German automaker has been witnessing a rise in sales figures. According to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association’s data, Audi Korea sold a total of 3,868 cars between January and May this year, up about 43.2 percent from the same period last year.

In January this year, Audi unveiled its ambitious plan to roll out a record-high 16 new models in the Korean market, as the German automaker, which reigned as a top three auto importer in the country just two years ago, aims to regain its presence here.

The German automaker emphasized that the new Audi A5 was built on the brand’s new Premium Platform Combustion designed to develop cars with internal combustion engines and hybrid systems, adding that it is Audi’s first diesel-powered sedan applied with its "high efficiency mild hybrid plus technology."

The new Audi A5 underwent a sizable makeover for a more spacious interior in comparison to the previous generation and other sedans in the same segment, as its length, width and height were increased by 65 millimeters, 15 mm and 25 mm, respectively, to measure at 4,835 mm, 1,860 mm and 1,455 mm. All trims of the new Audi sedan feature luxury exterior functions such as a switchable panoramic roof that boasts Audi’s first technology capable of controlling the transparency of the glass and side mirror projection lights as basic options.

Along with the new A5, Audi underscored that the new Q5 is the brand’s first SUV developed on PPC and applied with its high efficiency mild hybrid technology. Thanks to PPC, the new Q5 is 35 mm longer, 5 mm wider and 10 mm lower, measuring at 4,715 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,655 mm in height to maximize its sportiness.

Ahn Berm-yong, Audi Korea's product manager, demonstrated how the artificial intelligence-based Audi assistant system loaded onto the new Q5 can aid not only the driver, but also passengers, as he sat in the passenger seat in front and gave voice orders to the vehicle to roll down the window halfway. The Q5 recognized the voice coming from the passenger seat and rolled down the window only on the side the Audi Korea official was sitting in.

The prices of the new Audi A5 and Q5 begin at 57.89 million won ($42,800) and 69.68 million won, respectively.

“The new A5 and Q5 are not just vehicles,” said Cloete. “They are proof that Audi’s future is not on the horizon; it’s already here. We’re not merely building cars. We’re crafting experiences, creating value and redefining what it means to be premium together with our valued customers."