Samsung SDI celebrated its 55th anniversary on Tuesday, reaffirming its commitment to spurring growth amid the ongoing challenges in the global electric vehicle market.

Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun attended a celebratory event earlier in the morning, marking his first time participating since he took office last year.

The event was also attended by key executives and recipients of the SDI Award for outstanding achievements, along with awardees who have been recognized for their extended tenure.

In his commemorative speech, Choi said, “We can show our true skills during dark times.” Speaking with confidence, he expressed, “If we believe in our potential and join forces, we can soon make a significant leap forward.”

Addressing the turbulent business environment and candidly sharing the weight of leadership in difficult times, he added, “Many nights, I struggle to sleep. The realities we face at times send chills down my spine.”

However, Choi encouraged the attendees by highlighting the importance of developing differentiated technology, rebuilding manufacturing competitiveness, normalizing battery electrodes, assembly and pack technologies and ensuring the success of the new electronic materials business.

“We can and we will succeed,” said Choi, pledging to “lead the way and make every effort to create the promising future you envision. I will take responsibility.”