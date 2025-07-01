Cultural center in central Seoul dedicated to promoting Korean traditional culture to reopen in March 2026

Korea House in Jung-gu, central Seoul -- a cultural center dedicated to promoting Korean traditional culture by holding performances and dining experiences -- will undergo renovation for the first time since opening in 1981. The renovation began Tuesday, and its reopening is scheduled for March next year, according to the Korea Heritage Agency, which operates Korea House.

The renovation will focus on remodeling the main hanok building and its annex, improving the garden through landscaping, upgrading convenience facilities, and making the space more modern and accessible for visitors.

During the renovation period, traditional Korean wedding ceremonies and dining experiences will not be available. However, the Korean Cuisine Academy -- a cooking class led by chefs -- will remain open. The classes will take place at Chwiseongwan, a modern building next to Korea House.

The KHA explained that the overhaul is part of a broader plan to elevate Korean heritage and cuisine by offering visitors a richer cultural and culinary experience.