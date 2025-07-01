The Egyptian Embassy in Seoul showcased ancient and modern Egypt on Friday, with a presentation by Walid El Batouty, global brand ambassador of the World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations.

El Batouty emphasized Egypt’s legacy and efforts to connect with global audiences through tourism, archaeology and culture.

The event showcased sunsets over the Nile, awe-inspiring temples, and archaeological marvels — many of which were taken by El Batouty himself.

“‘It all began in Egypt.’ Sometimes people aren’t happy when they hear this — especially those who think aliens built the pyramids.”

Debunking myths with both humor and historical rigor, El Batouty referenced decades of research and discoveries.

“The pyramids were built by Egyptians, not aliens,” he underscored.

Meanwhile, he also noted the marvel of the Grand Egyptian Museum, calling it a “gift to the world.” Once completed, it will become the largest museum devoted to a single civilization.

“It spans the size of 14 football fields. Already, 150,000 artifacts are on display,” he said. “This museum is a culmination of 7,000 years of history.”

The Grand Egyptian Museum’s crown jewel is the legendary mask of King Tutankhamun, weighing 16 kilograms of gold. A recent discovery, El Batouty revealed, included the very bust upon which the mask was shaped, as well as the identity of the artisan who made it.

His presentation also explored Egypt’s earliest innovations in prosthetics, dentistry, and comics.

The presentation introduced pharaohs, gods and honored workers, artists, and intellectuals who shaped ancient Egypt’s enduring legacy.

“Egypt is not just history — it is a living, breathing civilization. We invite Koreans and people around the world to experience the Nile’s magic, the desert’s silence, and the temples' mystery,” said El Batouty. “And remember: If you drink from the Nile, you’ll always return.”

The lecture was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Egyptologists, members of the Egyptian community, NGOs and the media.