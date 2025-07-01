Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young and the head of media and communications at India’s National Film Development Corporation, Vidushi Kain, discussed proposals for exchanges of film content on Friday.

“Herald Media Group and NFDC can form a working-level group for film content,” said Choi, suggesting they focus such efforts on the Busan International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

"Films would connect Indians and Koreans strongly," said Choi.

Referencing the India-Korea Business Partnership Forum and the Haryana–Korea Business Connect event held in India, hosted by Herald Media Group and the Haryana state government in November 2024, Choi underscored the need to expand media diplomacy through content related to Indian and Korean films.

Korean films have gained wide popularity in India, inspiring several Bollywood films, while select Indian blockbusters like "Slumdog Millionaire," "Three Idiots" and "Dangal" have found popularity in Korea.

In a recent meeting held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed his fondness for Indian cinema, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi referenced the historical connections between India and Korea, as documented in the "Samguk Yusa," a 13th-century work on Korea's Three Kingdoms period.

Echoing Choi’s proposal, NFDC’s Vidushi Kain agreed to initiate a media partnership with The Korea Herald for the upcoming 56th International Film Festival of India, to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

“We want the India–Korea film industry to go to the next level through the Herald and NFDC’s partnership,” said Kain, inviting Choi and media delegates to attend IFFI.