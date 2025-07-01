Special counsel expected to summon Yoon again on Friday or Saturday

The special counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection and treason plans to summon him again later this week after he failed to comply with a Tuesday summons.

Yoon was asked to appear for questioning at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in connection with his short-lived martial law declaration last year, but he did not show up.

The no-show — expected by his legal team — marks the first time he has ignored a summons from the special counsel.

His legal team issued an official statement on Monday, notifying the media that it submitted a request to change the questioning date to either Saturday or Sunday, citing Yoon's health.

“It is not possible for Yoon to appear on Monday, a date set unilaterally by the special counsel and disclosed without prior consultation,” said Yoon’s legal representative, adding that a schedule for the investigation can be negotiated in light of Yoon's ongoing criminal trial and other relevant circumstances.

Meanwhile, the special counsel team is expected to summon Yoon in another attempt to question him.

“We believe we have held sufficient discussions after receiving and reviewing the statements submitted by (Yoon's) legal representatives. This is all part of the negotiation process. Accepting all the opinions of one side is not consultation,” assistant special prosecutor Park Ji-young told reporters on Monday.

“Should Yoon fail to appear for questioning on Tuesday, he will be notified again to attend on Friday or Saturday, considering that a hearing in his criminal trial is set to be held on Thursday,” Park added.

The special counsel team is also considering requesting a warrant to have Yoon arrested if the disgraced leader defies yet another summons.

“If we apply for a second arrest warrant, the scope of the charges will be broader than the previous warrant as the investigation has already been conducted,” the assistant special counsel explained.

The special counsel team previously sought a court-issued arrest warrant for Yoon on June 24, citing his repeated refusal to appear for police questioning since early June. But the court rejected the request as Yoon expressed willingness to comply with the special counsel’s summons.

Though the former president appeared for the first questioning on June 28, the questioning was suspended as Yoon refused to enter the interrogation room and demanded that a different investigator be assigned to his case.

In January, Yoon refused to be interrogated by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials after the CIO detained him at the Seoul Detention Center.

Yoon remained silent and his attorneys refused to cooperate with the questioning, claiming that the CIO did not have legal authority or jurisdiction to investigate then-President Yoon.

The special counsel team warned Monday that any actions deemed to obstruct the investigation or violate legal and societal norms would result in measures prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Act, even if Yoon appears for the interrogation.