Koreans' sodium intake falls in 2023, but still 60 percent higher than WHO guideline

South Koreans' average daily sodium intake dropped by 4.7 percent in 2023 compared to five years ago, but still remains 60 percent higher than the recommended daily limit, the Korea Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

According to a KFDA analysis based on surveys conducted by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency from 2019 to 2023, Koreans consumed an average of 3,136 milligrams of sodium per day in 2023, down 153 milligrams from 3,289 milligrams in 2019.

Despite the decline, the findings indicate that South Koreans continue to consume more salty foods than is advised by the World Health Organization, which is 2,000 milligrams per day.

The data also showed a clear gender gap in Koreans' sodium intake.

While Korean men consumed an average of 3,696 milligrams of sodium per day, women averaged 2,576 milligrams, about 30 percent less than men.

Meals from restaurants such as fried chicken and pizza were found to contain higher levels of sodium, averaging 1,522 milligrams per serving, compared to home-cooked dishes like rice, soup and side dishes, which averaged 1,031 milligrams.

"More than half of the sodium consumed daily by Koreans came mainly from foods like noodles, dumplings, kimchi, soups, stir-fried dishes and stews," a KFDA official said.

Meanwhile, Koreans’ daily sugar consumption in 2023 stood at 35.5 grams, accounting for 7.7 percent of their total caloric intake, showing little change from 2019, when the average recorded 36.8 grams, or 7.6 percent of total calories. The 2023 figure remained within the WHO’s recommended limit of less than 10 percent.

However, sugar intake was significantly higher among female children, adolescents and young adults, with daily averages between 42.1 and 46.6 grams, which exceeded the 10 percent threshold. Roughly 47 percent of their daily intake was sourced from processed foods, including beverages (11.4 grams) and snacks, bread and rice cakes (5.4 grams).

Although sodium and sugar are essential nutrients for the human body, excessive consumption can contribute to chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Since 2012, the KFDA has implemented various initiatives to reduce sodium and sugar intake, including the publication of digital recipe books that promote low-sodium cooking.