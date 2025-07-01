P1Harmony shared plans for its third international tour, which begins next month, via agency FNC Entertainment on Tuesday.

The group is slated to tour North America for “P1ustage H: Most Wanted” and the first stop will be Newark on Sept. 27.

It will then visit six more in the US — Fairfax, Fort Worth, Duluth, Chicago, Los Angeles and Oakland — and Toronto, Canada until Oct. 21. The upcoming tour marks its debut at Intuit Dome in LA, where it will be the second K-pop musician to perform, after NCT Dream.

On Oct. 24, it will begin touring Latin America going live in four cities: Sao Paulo, Lima, Santiago and Monterrey, Mexico.

The band will kick off the tour with a two-day show in Seoul next month and is planning to perform in four cities in Asia as well in Sydney, Australia.