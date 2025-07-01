Twice gave fans another teaser for its fourth full album “This Is For” releasing a number of photographs and a video Tuesday via label JYP Entertainment.

The pjhotos each show one of the members posing like a miniature, doing everyday things against a featureless gray background.

The upcoming LP will have 14 songs including the titular track and will be dropped on July 11, about seven months after its previous endeavor, 14th EP “Strategy.” The mini album ranked No. 4 on Billboard 200.

On July 19-20, the group will kick off its sixth international tour with a live show at Inspire Arena in Incheon, Korea. Known destinations for the upcoming tour so far are four cities in Japan, six more across Asia and Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.