BTS is rolling out its first-ever live album on July 18, label Big Hit Music announced Tuesday.

The album will contain 22 songs the band performed through its “Permission to Dance on Stage — Live” tour that ran in 2021 and 2022, including “On,” “Fire,” “Dope,” “Idol” and “Permission to Dance.”

The septet performed in Seoul, Los Angeles and Las Vegas for 11 shows which, combined with one online concert, drew 4 million people. The US gigs were held at SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, making BTS the first K-pop artist to host a concert at each venue.

The soon-to-be-released set is set to rouse up its fans who are eagerly awaiting the group's return. All members have completed their mandatory military duties as of last month and were seen at Jin’s solo fan concert held last weekend.