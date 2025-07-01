Former President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to appear Tuesday for a special counsel's second round of questioning over his martial law bid.

Yoon had been asked to appear at Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-suk's office at 9 a.m. to undergo further questioning following the first round Saturday.

But Yoon's lawyers repeatedly requested a postponement, citing his health and a scheduled hearing for his criminal trial on insurrection charges.

Cho's team partially accepted the request and postponed the date once from Monday to Tuesday but refused to make any additional adjustments.

This marks the first time Yoon has defied the special counsel's summons.

Cho's team has said it will designate another date later in the week in the event the former president fails to appear Tuesday and consider seeking a warrant to detain him if he continues to defy its orders. (Yonhap)