South Korea will raising the travel alert for Bolivia's Cochabamba region starting next month, due to growing instability from intensifying anti-government protests and rising organized crime, the foreign ministry said Monday.

A Level 3 travel alert, calling for citizens to leave the country, will be applied to Cochabamba beginning July 1, from the Level 2 advisory recommending not visiting the country or region, the ministry said.

The revision comes as part of the government's regular travel alert adjustments for the first half of the year.

In contrast, travel advisories for certain regions in Malaysia, Armenia, Algeria and Chile will be lowered by one level, advising either against travel to those areas or recommending caution when visiting.

The government will also extend by one year the travel ban for 9 countries and 10 other regions, including Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Ukraine, Sudan and Haiti, and parts of the Philippines, Russia's Kursk region, Myanmar, Laos and the border regions of Israel and Lebanon. (Yonhap)