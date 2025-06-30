Turkey is seeking cooperation with South Korea in renewable energy, said Zeynel Kilinc, vice president of Turkey's investment office in Seoul, speaking at an event on Tuesday.

Kilinc highlighted the need for joint ventures and green technology partnerships with Korea, calling the country one of Turkey’s most trusted partners.

He noted that 420 Korean companies operate in Turkey in the automotive, steel and energy sectors, but said collaboration remains limited, urging joint efforts as both nations rely heavily on energy imports.

“The energy industry has great potential for collaboration. Both countries desperately need to diversify their sources of energy,” Kilinc stated.

“Your (Korean) expertise in areas like equipment manufacturing, renewable and conventional power plants, and battery storage perfectly complements Turkey’s ambitions,” he said.

“Together, we can create solutions that serve our countries and contribute to the global green transition.”

Kilinc said over 45 percent of his country's electricity came from renewables in 2024, with nearly 60 percent of total electricity generation capacity now green. Aiming for 190 GW of installed capacity by 2035 and net zero by 2055, Turkey is also emerging as a global green manufacturing hub, exporting to 45 countries.

In a press release, the Turkish Embassy in Seoul reiterated the country’s green energy transformation as part of its obligations under the Paris Climate Agreement and as a candidate country for EU membership.

The embassy said that the country has launched the "Renewable Energy Road Map 2035" to guide its clean energy goals.

With over 60 percent of its 115 GW capacity from renewables, Turkey ranks fifth in Europe and aims to reach 120 GW in solar and wind capacity by 2035 through $108 billion in planned investments, according to the embassy.