In his meeting with cultural figures, President Lee stresses the country's cultural potential

President Lee Jae-myung on Monday underscored the power of culture in enhancing Korea’s global standing, sharing how a hit drama series moved him to tears and convinced him of the nation’s untapped cultural potential.

Speaking at a meeting with cultural figures at the Presidential Office in Yongsan, Lee said watching the Netflix hit "When Life Gives You Tangerines" was a turning point in his perception of Korea’s cultural strengths.

“It made me realize that Korea’s cultural capabilities go beyond just music, and that we have new strengths to offer,” Lee said, adding that the drama’s universal resonance, despite its deeply Korean themes, was proof of culture’s ability to connect across borders.

“Now, I find myself thinking deeply about how we can nurture this potential, provide our people with access to high-quality culture, create jobs, and strengthen our national power through culture,” he said.

Monday's event gathered some of Korea’s leading cultural figures who have recently gained international recognition. Attendees included Kim Won-seok, director of "When Life Gives You Tangerines," which topped Netflix’s Global Non-English TV chart; Park Chun-hue, who won multiple Tony Awards for the musical "Maybe Happy Ending"; and soprano Sumi Jo, who received France’s prestigious Commandeur of the Order of Arts and Letters in May for her contributions to music and the arts.

Emerging artists were also present, including Huh Ga-young, winner of first prize in the La Cinef section at this year’s Cannes Film Festival with her short film "First Summer," and Park Youn-jae, a 16-year-old who became the first Korean male dancer to win the Prix de Lausanne in its 53-year history.

Kim, who has yet to receive a formal award, made light of the moment.

“I’m the only one among the five of us here who didn’t receive an award, yet I’m still here. It seems the tears of the president and first lady were the award,” Kim joked, adding that he intended to make viewers laugh, not cry. “I never expected the entire nation to resonate and shed tears with us, but people liked it much more and for much longer than I had imagined.”

The president shared that his vision aligns with that of independence leader Kim Gu, who once said that military power should be just enough to protect ourselves, economic power just enough for us to live well, but that culture is different because it only does good in the world and spreads positive influence. He hoped for Korea to become a nation with truly strong cultural power.

"I feel that we are now standing at the entrance of becoming the kind of cultural powerhouse Kim Gu envisioned," Lee added.

"We might be at the enterance of a nation I believe that if we, as a nation, significantly increase investment and support for the cultural sector, provide opportunities for the next generation, grow this into an industry and expand Korea’s cultural influence globally, we can become a leading nation — a true global powerhouse. I think this could become our greatest strength. These days, just thinking about it makes me feel proud," he noted.

He also acknowledged the challenge of appointing a culture minister capable of realizing this vision.

“That’s why I still haven’t been able to appoint a Minister of Culture yet,” Lee said with a laugh. “It’s such a complex task that it needs to be someone who can handle all of this. I hope all of you will think about it too.”

As of Monday, Lee has appointed 17 out of 19 ministers, with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport still led by ministers retained from the previous administration.