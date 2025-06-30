Hyundai Steel is driving its efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the steel and construction industries, under its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

According to the company, it hosted the “3rd Symposium on Steel Byproduct Utilization for Construction Material Technology” on June 20 in Seoul.

The event aimed to share ways to use steel byproducts as construction materials and to strengthen cooperation between Hyundai Steel and other related organizations. This initiative also addresses the increasing demand for carbon reduction and resource circulation across industries.

The symposium attracted over 100 experts from academia and industries, including officials and experts from Hyundai Steel, the Korea Iron & Steel Association, Hyundai Construction, SsangYong C&E and the Road Traffic Research Institute of Korea Expressway Corporation.

Participants reviewed the changes in the methods for using steel byproducts in the steel and construction sectors, shared case studies of technology development and explored strategies for collaboration.

Notably, Hyundai Steel presented strategies for harnessing slag generated from carbon-reduction processes in steel manufacturing.

“Using steel byproducts can contribute to reducing carbon in construction technology and advancing the construction industry,” stated Kim Yong-hee, head of the process research center at Hyundai Steel. “We aim to drive practical technology commercialization and policy improvement through collaboration among industry, academia and research fields.”