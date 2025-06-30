Four out of five salaried workers in South Korea plan to spend their summer holiday within the country, a survey showed Monday.

According to a nationwide survey of 800 salaried employees conducted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 81.6 percent of respondents said they plan to take a summer holiday, and among them, 83.5 percent said they prefer to travel domestically.

In terms of the length of their vacation, two nights and three days was the most common choice at 38.9 percent, followed by three nights and four days at 22.7 percent, and one night and two days at 21.3 percent.

By destination, Gangwon Province ranked first at 34.9 percent, followed by Gyeongsang Province in the southeast at 27.9 percent and Jeju Island at 22.4 percent.

Among those planning to travel overseas, 50.9 percent chose Japan as their destination, followed by Southeast Asia at 45.4 percent.

The average planned spending per person was 535,000 won ($394), a 9.4 percent increase from 489,000 won last year.

When asked about preferred activities, 49.3 percent said they want to rest or enjoy the scenery, followed by dining at popular restaurants (21 percent), sightseeing (20.2 percent) and participating in activities (8.3 percent).