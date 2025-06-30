Koreans and non-Koreans can participate in the competition to be hosted by the Korea Heritage Service

In an effort to promote a deeper understanding of traditional Korean landscape architecture's historical and aesthetic beauty, the Korea Heritage Service is organizing a contest to encourage creative interpretations of these traditional spaces.

This is the only contest in South Korea dedicated to traditional landscape architecture, including Korean-style gardens and palace grounds. The agency intends to use the submitted ideas as a foundation for future preservation efforts and creative development. This year's contest is the second edition.

The contest is divided into three categories. In the digital design category, participants are asked to create innovative design ideas for traditional Korean gardens using digital tools and technology. In the photography and video category, participants must submit visual media that captures traditional Korean landscape spaces. Lastly, the construction category invites participants to showcase examples of actual construction or restoration projects carried out at traditional Korean landscape sites.

The winning entries will be selected by experts in each category and announced on Nov. 3. The grand prize winner in the digital design category will receive a prize of 10 million won ($7,373), while 1 million won will go to the winner of the photography and video category. The winner of the construction category will be awarded 3 million won.

The winning works will be exhibited to the public from Nov. 17-28 at Seonwonjeon Hall of Deoksugung Palace in Jung-gu, central Seoul.

The competition is open to Koreans and non-Koreans alike, according to the KHS.

Applications can be downloaded from the contest website between July 1 and Sept. 30, and completed entries must be submitted via email from Sept. 23 to 30. More information is available on the contest's official website.