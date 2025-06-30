Dino becomes first K-pop singer to sing anthem, perform at opening ceremony

Seventeen’s Dino has lent his voice for the official anthem of the 2025 Esports World Cup, titled “Til My Fingers Bleed,” released Monday.

The EWC, an annual event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is one of the largest esports tournaments in the world. This year’s event will run from July 7 to Aug. 24, featuring 2,000 players and 200 teams from more than 100 countries, competing in 25 tournaments across 24 games.

Dino is the first K-pop artist to sing the official anthem for the global competition.

“Til My Fingers Bleed” is a high-energy track that blends heavy beats with powerful band instrumentation. Dino collaborated with American hip-hop artist Duckwrth and Telle Smith, vocalist of American metalcore band The Word Alive, creating a dynamic and electrifying sound.

Dino is set to perform the track live for the first time with Duckwrth and The Word Alive at the EWC opening ceremony in Riyadh on July 10. Post Malone will adorn the stage with them as a headliner.

Pledis Entertainment shared Dino's comment: “The song left a strong impression from the very first listen. I put a lot of effort into finding a tone that matched its intensity while also expressing a distinctive quality that still captures my unique character.” The K-pop artist also expressed excitement for the upcoming live performance in Riyadh.