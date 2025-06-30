Stravinsky and Russian composers take center stage

A house concert that began in a pianist’s living room in 2002 and grew into an annual event, now known as “The July Festival,” will expand nationwide this year.

Organized by The House Concert, the July Festival will take place daily throughout July at the Artist’s House in Daehangno, Seoul, while also reaching audiences across Korea.

The festival will feature 31 performances with 237 participants, including Korea’s leading musicians such as pianists Park Jae-hong and Park Jong-hae, violinists Kim Hyun-mi and Baek Ju-young, and cellists Lee Jeong-ran and Shim Jun-ho.

Outside Seoul, 13 performances are scheduled at 10 locations nationwide, including Haman in South Gyeongsang Province, Busan, Daejeon, Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province and Seosan in South Chungcheong Province.

On Tuesday, the festival is set to open with Stravinsky's 1918 works "Histoire du Soldat" or "The Soldier’s Tale" in its original version. "The Soldier’s Tale," is an hourlong theatrical work designed to be performed by three actors, one or more dancers, and a septet of instruments. Conductor Baek Yoon-hak leads the performance.

The July Festival will close with “The Rite of Spring,” a ballet and orchestral concert work by the Russian composer, under the baton of Jin Sol on July 31.

The House Concert was launched by composer and pianist Park Chang-soo, who began hosting concerts in his living room in 2002.

Known for its intimate setting that breaks down barriers between performers and audiences, it has provided a platform for nearly 5,000 musicians, including violinist Chung Kyung-wha and pianists Kim Sun-wook, Cho Seong-jin and Lim Yun-chan before their international debuts.

Since 2008, the concerts have been held in different venues, settling into a weekly format at the Artist’s House from December 2014.

Launched in 2020, the July Festival has featured in-depth programs focusing on a single composer each year.

This year’s theme, “Stravinsky and 20th-Century Russian Composers,” will spotlight works by Stravinsky alongside pieces by Shostakovich, Prokofiev, Schnittke, Gliere and Weinberg.

Recognized as one of the most innovative figures in 20th-century music, Stravinsky influenced diverse art forms, including ballet. The festival will present works suited to the intimate house concert setting, highlighting Stravinsky’s broad stylistic range — from early nationalist and primitivist compositions to his neoclassical and later jazz and twelve-tone explorations.

Ticket prices for The July Festival performances range from 40,000 won ($29) to 100,000 won.