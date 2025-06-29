KB Kookmin Bank said Sunday that it has expanded its exclusive remittance service for foreign customers to 47 countries, up from just five. Newly supported destinations include the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan and Thailand.

The service -- KB Quick Send -- uses Visa’s global network to offer a convenient and cost-effective way for foreign nationals in South Korea to send money abroad. With a flat fee of 5,000 won ($3.66) and no intermediary or cable charges, KB Quick Send provides an affordable alternative to traditional remittance services. Most transfers are completed within one business day.

Accessible through the KB Star Banking mobile app, the platform offers a streamlined and user-friendly experience.

To celebrate the expansion, KB Kookmin Bank is offering a 10,000 won financial coupon to foreign customers who use the service. Additionally, the first 100 customers to transfer 500,000 won or more will receive a 30,000 won GS25 mobile gift certificate. The promotion runs through the end of July, with full details available on the app.

“KB Quick Send is part of our effort to enhance financial accessibility for foreign customers,” a bank spokesperson said. “We will continue to expand tailored services to meet the needs of a growing and diverse customer base.”

With more than 2.65 million foreign residents now living in South Korea, local banks are increasingly rolling out multilingual services and exclusive financial products to serve this expanding market. As of April, the six major banks in Korea reported a combined total of 7.7 million foreign customer accounts.