Complaints from nearby residents over noise, alcohol-related incidents are on rise, authorities say

The number of busking zones along Seoul’s iconic Cheonggyecheon will be sharply reduced due to increasing noise complaints from nearby residents, the Seoul Facilities Corporation announced Sunday.

Currently, amateur performers are allowed to busk on five bridges over the stream —Mojeon, Gwangtong, Gwanggyo, Ogansu and Samil. But starting July 1, only the Samil Bridge will remain open to buskers, according to the Seoul Facilities Corp., which oversees the operation and maintenance of public facilities designated by the city.

“We had no choice but to reduce the number of busking zones as the number of noise complaints and police reports related to alcohol-related incidents have increased. The latest decision was made to ensure the safety of both visitors and performers," the corporation said in a statement.

Cheonggyecheon is spanned by 22 bridges, stretching from the Mojeon Bridge near Gwanghwamun Station on Line 5 to the Gosanja Bridge near Yongdu Station on Line 2. This month, a total of 130 amateur performances were held across the designated busking zones on the cited bridges.

It also noted that other cultural events held along the stream already feature music and various sound effects, so allowing busking performances at multiple areas could further inconvenience nearby residents.

The outdoor library “Clear Stream for Reading Books,” operated by the Seoul Metropolitan Library beneath the section from the Mojeon to Gwangtong Bridge, for instance, plays classical music continuously for visitors during its operating hours -- Fridays to Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Launched in April last year, the reading zone, offering around 2,000 books, invites visitors to relax on bean bags and read while listening to soothing music.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of performers have been singing or playing instruments in non-designated areas along the stream, officials said.

Lee, who wished to be identified only by his surname, recently filed a complaint with the SFC, saying he had been suffering from noise caused by performances taking place outside the designated busking zones.

“There was one time that someone played the ocarina loudly for over an hour from around 8 p.m. on the Majeon Bridge near Jongno 5-ga Station. It’s far too loud for residents in the area,” he said in the complaint.

The Majeon Bridge, located about a five-minute walk from Jongno 5-ga Station, is not one of the busking zones authorized by the SFC.

“The performer may see it as romantic, but for us, it’s a serious case of noise pollution,” the petitioner added.

On the issue, the SFC plans to consider designating additional busking zones in the fourth quarter on bridges outside the main event areas along the Cheonggyecheon stream, a SFC official said.

“For now, performances outside the approved zones will be subject to immediate guidance and enforcement,” the official said.