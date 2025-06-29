진행자: 김혜연, Chelsea Proctor

Busan Concert Hall opens with finest talent, advanced infrastructure

기사 요약: 이탈리아 라 스칼라 극장의 동양인 최초 예술감독인 지휘자 정명훈이 부산콘서트홀 개막 공연의 지휘를 맡아 관객들을 매료시켰다.

[1] After Maestro Chung Myung-whun concluded Sunday evening’s concert at the new Busan Concert Hall, he traced a circle in the air with his finger before gently tapping his heart — a gesture that seemed to acknowledge not only the musicians on stage but also the audience, who responded with a standing ovation.

*trace 추적하다, 흔적을 만들다

*ovation (열렬한) 박수

[2] It was a moment of gratitude and recognition, shared by all present at a historic milestone in Busan’s classical music journey. The city’s long-awaited concert hall finally opened its doors last weekend.

*recognition (공로 등에 대한) 인정, 표창

*milestone 이정표, 중요한[획기적인] 단계

*long-awaited 사람들이 오래 기다리던

[3] Chung, who serves as the artistic director of Classic Busan, a municipal office of Busan Metropolitan City responsible for operating the Busan Concert Hall and the Busan Opera House, which is set to debut in 2027, took the podium three times over the weekend.

*municipal 도시의, 자치 도시의, 시정의

*take the podium 강단에 서다

[4] Friday’s performance was an invitation-only concert, attended by government officials and various dignitaries, many of whom were not seasoned classical music listeners, as evidenced by applause between movements.

*seasoned 경험 많은, 노련한

*evidenced by ...에 의해서 증명되어 있다.

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10515795

