Seoul was taken over by the world of "Squid Game" on Saturday as a fan event brought together the show's creators, fans, and key cast members.

Actors dressed in Pink Guard suits march down the road leading to Seoul City Hall on Saturday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)
Dalgona figurines are seen floating down the road leading to Seoul City Hall on Saturday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)
A parade showcasing iconic elements from the series, such as the infamous killer doll Young-hee and actors dressed as players and guards reenacting memorable scenes like the O and X voting, marched along the road from Gwanghwamun to Seoul City Hall, accompanied by bands playing the show's soundtrack.

O and X figurines are seen during the 'Squid Game' parade held in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, Saturday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)
Large figurine shows 'Squid Game' participants (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)
The parade, which concluded around 9 p.m., was followed by a fan event featuring cast members from "Squid Game" seasons 1 through 3. The event included a brief talk show about the series and allowed the actors to interact with the audience.

Audience are seen watching the stage of 'Squid Game' fan event held in front of Seoul City Hall, Saturday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)
(From second to left) Lee Jung-jae, director Hwang Dong-hyuk and Lee Byung-hun participate during the 'Squid Game' fan event. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)
