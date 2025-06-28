Seoul was taken over by the world of "Squid Game" on Saturday as a fan event brought together the show's creators, fans, and key cast members.

A parade showcasing iconic elements from the series, such as the infamous killer doll Young-hee and actors dressed as players and guards reenacting memorable scenes like the O and X voting, marched along the road from Gwanghwamun to Seoul City Hall, accompanied by bands playing the show's soundtrack.

The parade, which concluded around 9 p.m., was followed by a fan event featuring cast members from "Squid Game" seasons 1 through 3. The event included a brief talk show about the series and allowed the actors to interact with the audience.